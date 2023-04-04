Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18 BHU students on 10-day trip to Tamil Nadu

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 04, 2023 12:41 AM IST

18 Tamil language students from BHU are on a 10-day tour of Tamil Nadu at the invitation of the state's governor to visit cultural and spiritual sites.

A group of 18 students pursuing diploma in the Tamil language at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have gone on a 10-day tour to Tamil Nadu at the invitation of the southern state’s governor RN Ravi. Two faculty members Dr Jagadeesan T and Dr Vignesh Ananth S of the BHU’s Department of Indian Languages, Faculty of Arts are accompanying the students.

BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh said the tour that will end on April 12 includes visit to key cities, places of historical, cultural and spiritual significance, and important institutions in the state. The visit will provide the students a glimpse of the rich and diverse heritage of Tamil Nadu.

During his visit to the BHU for the valedictory function of Kashi Tamil Sangamam last December, the Tamil Nadu governor had interacted with the Tamil students, faculty and staff of the university. The month-long Sangamam organised to celebrate the ancient connect between Kashi and Tamil Nadu saw people from both the states interact and rediscover the deep cultural and spiritual bonds.

The governor had also invited non-Tamil students studying the language for “Tamil Darshan”.

