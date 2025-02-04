Bhutan King arrives; CM to accompany him to Mahakumbh on Feb 4

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Lucknow on Monday and he is set to visit Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at Lucknow airport on Monday. (Sourced)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Bhutan King at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here and presented him a bouquet while enquiring about his well being. The King too extended his greetings to Yogi.

An official spokesman said artistes gave cultural performance to welcome the King at the airport. Wangchuk acknowledged their efforts and eben encouraged the artistes.

At Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the King will take a holy dip at the Sangam and perform darshan and pujan. Those who were present to welcome the King at the airport included Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Prashant Kumar and Lucknow district magistrate Vishak G.

Meanwhile, a report from Mahakumbh Nagar stated that King of Bhutan will arrive in Mahakumbh Nagar on Tuesday for a dip and the CM will accompany him. They both will reach Bamrauli airport in Prayagraj at around 10 am and thereafter they will visit Qila Ghat and proceed to Sangam Nose for bathing. After bathing, the King of Bhutan will also offer prayers at Akshayavat temple and the Bade Hanuman temple.

Later the Bhutan king will proceed to Triveni Complex in Arail. He along with the CM will reach Bamrauli airport and after departure of the King of Bhutan, the CM will also leave for Lucknow late afternoon.