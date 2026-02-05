A bicyclist was allegedly bludgeoned to death by two men over a petty road-rage dispute in the Sushant Golf City area here late on Monday night, police said on Wednesday. The two accused were arrested a day later, they added. Bicyclist beaten to death after minor collision with bike

Santram, 40, was allegedly brutally assaulted after his bicycle brushed past the motorcycle owned by one of the two accused, Sushil, 27, and Deepak Kumar, 21. Santram was said to be a daily wage worker and farmers’ leader.

After Santram’s body was found by a roadside the next morning, police raided Deepak’s house in Buddhukheda and apprehended him and his relative Sushil on Tuesday night.

Additional DCP (South) Vasanth Rallapali said the accused, during their interrogation, told investigators that they were heavily intoxicated on the night of February 2 when Santram’s bicycle grazed their motorcycle around 11.30 pm. “What began as a brief exchange of abuses soon escalated, with the duo allegedly chasing Santram down and assaulting him with a brick,” he said, adding the body was then discarded on a vacant plot.

The ADCP, however, added Santram knew the accused and owed them ₹70,000.

The case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Mastram.

“Police teams examined footage from 15-20 CCTV cameras, and found the motorcycle and the two suspects,” said DCP South Nipun Agarwal. The bike is owned by Deepak, whose Buddhukheda house was raided on Tuesday night. The brick and the motorcycle in question were also recovered.