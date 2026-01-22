‘Bid’ to divert 21 sacks of PDS rice in UP’s Sitapur foiled, FIR lodged

An alleged attempt to divert public distribution system (PDS) rice meant for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act was thwarted in in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, leading to the registration of an FIR against a transport contractor and others for violating the Essential Commodities Act. The matter was reported to district administration, following which the district supply officer ordered an inquiry. (For Representation)

The Kotwali police station registered a case on Wednesday under Sections 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on the complaint of marketing inspector Shantanu Mishra. The FIR was lodged after the district magistrate, Sitapur, approved action in the matter on Tuesday following an official inquiry.

The case has been registered against transport contractor Kalpana Verma of M/s Kisan Enterprises, truck driver Naushad and an unidentified labourer. Police said the incident occurred on Monday night at the fair price shop of Sahrish Fatima in Sheikh Sarai locality of Sitapur city. A truck operated by M/s Kisan Enterprises arrived to deliver 120 sacks of rice, each weighing around 50 kg, meant for February 2026 distribution. However, only 99 sacks were initially unloaded.

Suspecting foul play, the dealer’s husband asked the driver and labourers to unload the remaining stock. When threatened that police action will be taken in the matter, the driver and labourers allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled.

During a subsequent inspection, 21 concealed sacks of rice were recovered from the truck. Local residents assisted in unloading the concealed sacks. A video of the incident was recorded and later circulated on a local WhatsApp group.

The matter was reported to the district administration, following which the district supply officer ordered a joint inquiry by the supply inspector (Sitapur city) and the marketing inspector (Khairabad). The inquiry confirmed an attempt to divert the rice allegedly for black-marketing, prompting the district administration to direct police action.