Bid to free Lucknow from child beggary: DM’s raids result in first-ever FIRs under Juvenile Justice Act

The district administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown on child begging, marking the first-ever filing of FIRs (First Information Report) under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The action followed a surprise inspection led by district magistrate Vishak G at key city intersections, resulting in the rescue of 36 individuals, including children and elderly persons, and the initiation of legal and rehabilitation procedures. Total of 36 persons/children/women were rescued and 3 elderly people were accommodated in the old age home (Sourced)

During the surprise inspections at Arjunganj and Tedhi Pulia intersections, the district administration registered FIRs at two police stations, Sushant Golf City and Gudamba, for exploiting minors for begging. The FIRs were filed under Section 76 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, marking a major step in protecting vulnerable children from exploitation, district authorities confirmed.

The operation led to the rescue of 36 individuals, including children, women, and elderly persons. Medical examinations were carried out on the minors, and the process of rehabilitation began through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Lucknow. Three elderly individuals were also rescued and placed in an old age home.

To tackle the growing issue of begging in the city, the district administration has deployed joint teams consisting of municipal corporation officials, the district probation office, and other relevant agencies. These teams have been stationed at 19 major traffic intersections throughout Lucknow, actively monitoring and intervening to rescue beggars and those involved in the exploitation of minors.

“Through continuous monitoring and counselling, we are striving to reintegrate rescued individuals into society,” district magistrate Vishak G stated during the inspection.

At Arjunganj crossing, a woman begging with her child was rescued by the monitoring team. Upon interrogation, the woman, claiming to be from Rae Bareli, revealed that a man regularly dropped off several women at the intersection to beg and returned in the evening to pick them up. Based on her testimony, the district probation officer filed a police complaint against the alleged trafficker at Sushant Golf City police station.

At Tedhi Pulia intersection, one child was found begging and was immediately rescued. The child was medically examined and referred to the CWC for rehabilitation, and an FIR was registered at the Gudamba police station.

Meanwhile, at the Rotary intersection, a destitute elderly man was discovered begging. The district magistrate directed that the man be sent to an old age home for care and support.