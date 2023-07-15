Speed up membership drive, strengthen JD (U) in U.P.: Bihar minister

Bihar’s cabinet minister and Janata Dal (United)’s U.P. in-charge Shravan Kumar on Saturday asked the party’s state unit to step up its membership drive and strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh. He further said under the current political scenario, majority of people were looking towards the JD (U) leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with hope.

Bihar minister and JD (U)’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Shravan Kumar addressing a party meeting in Lucknow on July 15. (Sourced)

“We only have to tell people about our party and its policies and people will automatically join the JD (U) in droves. But it can be accomplished in U.P. only when we step up membership drive and strengthen the district units of the party,” he said while addressing the meeting of party’s all U.P district presidents at the party’s U.P. headquarters in Lucknow.

“To strengthen the party in the state, we will divide the state into four zones and co-state in-charges will be appointed for each zone soon. Simultaneously, 18 divisional in-charges too will be appointed,” Kumar said.

Presiding over the meeting, JD (U) state coordinator Satyendra Patel in his address said the U.P. unit party leaders and workers will speed up the membership drive. “So far, we have made 3 lakh members and will hit the immediate target of 5 lakh members soon,” he added.

