Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Speed up membership drive, strengthen JD (U) in U.P.: Bihar minister

Speed up membership drive, strengthen JD (U) in U.P.: Bihar minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 15, 2023 11:14 PM IST

We only have to tell people about our party and its policies and people will automatically join the JD (U) in droves, said Bihar cabinet minister Shravan Kumar

Bihar’s cabinet minister and Janata Dal (United)’s U.P. in-charge Shravan Kumar on Saturday asked the party’s state unit to step up its membership drive and strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh. He further said under the current political scenario, majority of people were looking towards the JD (U) leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with hope.

Bihar minister and JD (U)’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Shravan Kumar addressing a party meeting in Lucknow on July 15. (Sourced)
Bihar minister and JD (U)’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Shravan Kumar addressing a party meeting in Lucknow on July 15. (Sourced)

“We only have to tell people about our party and its policies and people will automatically join the JD (U) in droves. But it can be accomplished in U.P. only when we step up membership drive and strengthen the district units of the party,” he said while addressing the meeting of party’s all U.P district presidents at the party’s U.P. headquarters in Lucknow.

“To strengthen the party in the state, we will divide the state into four zones and co-state in-charges will be appointed for each zone soon. Simultaneously, 18 divisional in-charges too will be appointed,” Kumar said.

Presiding over the meeting, JD (U) state coordinator Satyendra Patel in his address said the U.P. unit party leaders and workers will speed up the membership drive. “So far, we have made 3 lakh members and will hit the immediate target of 5 lakh members soon,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out