Bihar youngsters more driven to get govt jobs: SSC data

Compared to Uttar Pradesh youngsters, their counterparts in Bihar are more committed to bagging government jobs, if the attendance records of recruitment exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are to be believed.

According to data from the commission’s Central Region office in Prayagraj, which conducts exams for recruitment to government jobs in both states, 1,70,386 people had applied to write a test this year for vacant stenographer posts (Grades C and D) in several central government ministries, departments and organisations.

In the test that was held for over two days on November 17 and 18, the attendance of candidates from Bihar stood at 40.46% (out of a total of 52,355 registered applicants), while that of candidates from its neighbour state was 37.33% (out of 21,181 registered applicants).

Similarly, in Paper-I of the Junior Engineer Recruitment Exam-2022, which was held from November 14 to 16, the attendance of U.P. and Bihar candidates stood at 56.42% and 64.79%, respectively. A total of 1,03,334 candidates from U.P. and 25,719 from Bihar had applied for the exam.

“The average attendance of candidates from Bihar has usually been higher than the candidates from UP in almost all SSC recruitment exams. This trend is confirmed even by the statistics of the recent examinations conducted by the SSC,” said Rahul Sachan, regional director, SSC Central Region.

RECORDS SPEAK

Exam Name: Delhi Police SI Recruitment-2022 (Paper-1)

Date: November 9 to 11, 2022

Total registrations: 1,75,497

Attendance from UP: 57,112 (42.70%)

Attendance from Bihar: 21,110 (50.56%)

Exam Name: Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO)/TPO) Recruitment-2022

Date: October 27 and 28, 2022

Total registrations: 1,96,717

Attendance from UP: 64,573 (40.91%)

Attendance from Bihar: 18,267 (46.98%)

Exam Name: MTS (Non-Technical) and Havildar Recruitment-2021 (Paper-2)

Date: November 6, 2022

Total registrations: 17,560

Attendance from UP: 5,465 (76.28%)

Attendance from Bihar: 8,595 (82.68%)

