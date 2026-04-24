Bijnor gun display video: Two more held as UP Police widen probe; hunt on for accused abroad

The Uttar Pradesh Police have widened their probe into the Bijnor viral gun display case, arresting two more accused and issuing a lookout notice against a key suspect believed to be abroad, officials said on Friday.

Officials added that the accused were involved in sharing provocative content online, including material aimed at inciting unrest and promoting vandalism. (For representation)

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Additional director general (law and order) Amitabh Yash said the latest arrests — Zulfikar alias Raka and Arif Malik, both residents of Bijnor — were made by Nangal police after their roles emerged during the investigation into a social media video showing youths brandishing firearms. The case is registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Information Technology Act.

He said the case dates back to November 23, 2025, when a video showing Aqib and others displaying weapons during a live social media session went viral, prompting police action. An FIR was lodged against Aqib, Maijul and an unidentified accused. Investigators have since identified four individuals in the video — Maijul, Aqib, Azad and Owaid Malik. Several accused, including Owaid, Jalal Haider, Sameer alias Roohan and Maijul, have already been arrested and sent to judicial custody, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the roles of Zulfikar and Arif came to light during further investigation, with both allegedly linked to a network operating through social media platforms. A lookout notice has been issued against Aqib and co-accused Azad, who is reportedly in Saudi Arabia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the roles of Zulfikar and Arif came to light during further investigation, with both allegedly linked to a network operating through social media platforms. A lookout notice has been issued against Aqib and co-accused Azad, who is reportedly in Saudi Arabia. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, Arif allegedly admitted to forming a group of youths with criminal leanings and said he came in contact with Aqib online. He also claimed that a previous firing incident at his residence — reportedly staged to build influence — was never reported to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, Arif allegedly admitted to forming a group of youths with criminal leanings and said he came in contact with Aqib online. He also claimed that a previous firing incident at his residence — reportedly staged to build influence — was never reported to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said Aqib allegedly warned associates via WhatsApp after recent arrests, asking them to delete incriminating photos and videos. Zulfikar, who had been working in Tamil Nadu, was also linked to the network through social media, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said Aqib allegedly warned associates via WhatsApp after recent arrests, asking them to delete incriminating photos and videos. Zulfikar, who had been working in Tamil Nadu, was also linked to the network through social media, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials added that the accused were involved in sharing provocative content online, including material aimed at inciting unrest and promoting vandalism.

The ADG said the probe is being driven by digital forensics. “Strict action is being taken not only against those displaying illegal weapons but also those creating and circulating such content,” he added.

He described the case as part of a broader crackdown on the glorification of weapons and unlawful activities on social media, with district units directed to maintain close surveillance. With multiple arrests made and further leads emerging, more action is likely as investigators continue to map the network and track absconding accused.

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