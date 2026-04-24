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Bijnor gun display video: Two more held as UP Police widen probe; hunt on for accused abroad

Additional director general (law and order) Amitabh Yash said the latest arrests — Zulfikar alias Raka and Arif Malik, both residents of Bijnor — were made by Nangal police after their roles emerged during the investigation into a social media video showing youths brandishing firearms. The case is registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 09:51 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Police have widened their probe into the Bijnor viral gun display case, arresting two more accused and issuing a lookout notice against a key suspect believed to be abroad, officials said on Friday.

Officials added that the accused were involved in sharing provocative content online, including material aimed at inciting unrest and promoting vandalism. (For representation)

Additional director general (law and order) Amitabh Yash said the latest arrests — Zulfikar alias Raka and Arif Malik, both residents of Bijnor — were made by Nangal police after their roles emerged during the investigation into a social media video showing youths brandishing firearms. The case is registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Information Technology Act.

He said the case dates back to November 23, 2025, when a video showing Aqib and others displaying weapons during a live social media session went viral, prompting police action. An FIR was lodged against Aqib, Maijul and an unidentified accused. Investigators have since identified four individuals in the video — Maijul, Aqib, Azad and Owaid Malik. Several accused, including Owaid, Jalal Haider, Sameer alias Roohan and Maijul, have already been arrested and sent to judicial custody, he added.

Officials added that the accused were involved in sharing provocative content online, including material aimed at inciting unrest and promoting vandalism.

The ADG said the probe is being driven by digital forensics. “Strict action is being taken not only against those displaying illegal weapons but also those creating and circulating such content,” he added.

He described the case as part of a broader crackdown on the glorification of weapons and unlawful activities on social media, with district units directed to maintain close surveillance. With multiple arrests made and further leads emerging, more action is likely as investigators continue to map the network and track absconding accused.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bijnor gun display video: Two more held as UP Police widen probe; hunt on for accused abroad
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bijnor gun display video: Two more held as UP Police widen probe; hunt on for accused abroad
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