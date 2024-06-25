Birth, death certificates: Citizens voice concern over “cumbersome” new rules

Recent changes to the regulations for obtaining birth and death certificates have created unnecessary hurdles for the common man, citizens here have said. Sangeeta Kumari, a resident of Lucknow’s Jankipuram, has been struggling to obtain a birth certificate for her child born a year ago. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The new rules have not only added more steps to the process but also empowered officials to deny certificates if they find the proof of birth or death inadequate or unconvincing, they said.

On the other hand, officials argued that the new process underscores the importance of accurate record-keeping and the role of higher scrutiny in maintaining the integrity of official documents.

This measure is part of broader efforts to streamline administrative procedures, check fraud and enhance governance transparency, the authorities concerned said.

“I applied for a birth certificate two months back. The central government’s portal is down, so the certificate is not being issued. I had to go to the SDM to prove that I gave birth to my child. The staff of the municipal corporation came to my house and spoke to my neighbours about the birth of my child. After all this, I expect to get the certificate, once the portal is operational. This is a humiliating process for any parent.”

Previously, the municipal corporation issued certificates with a late fee. Now, the mandatory investigation and approval by the subdivisional magistrate, intended to enhance record accuracy, has made the process more cumbersome, other residents said.

For instance, Surabhi Srivastava, who was born in Lucknow and currently resides in Chandigarh, said, “I applied for my birth certificate two months ago, but due to the cumbersome process, my birth certificate is still not issued. Now, I have stopped following up on the process.”

Under the new rules, all hospitals within the municipal corporation area must apply on the RCCM portal to create birth certificates. Subsequently, parents must visit the municipal corporation with the original hospital application and an Aadhaar card to obtain the certificate. If this process is not completed within 21 days, the parents must have the birth verified by the SDM.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh explained, “Following a directive from the high court, the government has mandated that birth and death certificates older than one year will now require the approval of the sub-divisional magistrate. Previously, the municipal corporation issued these certificates with a late fee. However, the new process demands a more rigorous verification. Once a birth or death is registered after one year, the municipal corporation must conduct an investigation. This investigation report is then forwarded to the SDM for final approval. The municipal corporation will only issue the birth-death certificate once they receive the SDM’s order through the RCCM portal.”

Municipal corporation officials stated that updates to the portal necessitate additional training for their employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new system. Any issues arising from these changes will be resolved within a day or two, Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials said.

These changes aim to enhance the accuracy and authenticity of birth and death records, ensuring they are thoroughly vetted and approved by the appropriate authority. This move is expected to curb fraudulent registrations and improve the integrity of vital statistics maintained by the government, they added.

Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, the corporator of JC Bose ward, said, “The new regulations have indeed increased scrutiny . The additional steps have left many citizens feeling burdened and harassed. The process has become more cumbersome for the common man.”