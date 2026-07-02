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BJP betrayed public faith, Lord Ram will not forgive them: Akhilesh on donation theft row

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters here, Yadav said the controversy over the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Ram temple had now reached every village and household across the state.

Published on: Jul 02, 2026 08:20 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday renewed his attack on the BJP, accusing it of betraying public faith in Ayodhya by allowing the alleged embezzlement of offerings made by devotees at the Ram Mandir.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters here, Yadav said the controversy over the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Ram temple had now reached every village and household across the state.

“The BJP has played with faith and devotion in Ayodhya. The news of the theft of offerings at Lord Shri Ram’s temple has spread everywhere. Now the BJP will get neither donations nor votes,” he said.

The Kannauj MP further alleged that the BJP had betrayed both Lord Ram and the Indian Constitution. “Shri Ram will not forgive them,” he said.

The SP chief claimed that if the whole truth about the temple offerings came out, the scandal would prove far bigger than what is currently visible. “There is still no account of secret donations,” he alleged.

Yadav also criticised the government over compensation paid to traders and residents affected by road widening, saying it was inadequate and that large-scale irregularities had been committed in land transactions. “The BJP government has not done justice to the people of Ayodhya,” he said.

Referring to the Ram Nivas temple issue, Yadav said the demands raised by committee member Harishankar Safriwala would receive the same public attention as the alleged donations scam and that justice would eventually be delivered.

 
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