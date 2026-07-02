BJP betrayed public faith, Lord Ram will not forgive them: Akhilesh on donation theft row

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday renewed his attack on the BJP, accusing it of betraying public faith in Ayodhya by allowing the alleged embezzlement of offerings made by devotees at the Ram Mandir.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters here, Yadav said the controversy over the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Ram temple had now reached every village and household across the state.

“The BJP has played with faith and devotion in Ayodhya. The news of the theft of offerings at Lord Shri Ram’s temple has spread everywhere. Now the BJP will get neither donations nor votes,” he said.

The Kannauj MP further alleged that the BJP had betrayed both Lord Ram and the Indian Constitution. “Shri Ram will not forgive them,” he said.

The SP chief claimed that if the whole truth about the temple offerings came out, the scandal would prove far bigger than what is currently visible. “There is still no account of secret donations,” he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Turning to Ayodhya’s development projects, Yadav alleged discrimination and harassment in land acquisition, particularly for the airport and road-widening projects. “The BJP government has practised discrimination in compensation for land acquired for the airport and other projects in Ayodhya. People have been harassed. Locals have taken an oath on the banks of the Sarayu that they won’t vote for the BJP,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turning to Ayodhya’s development projects, Yadav alleged discrimination and harassment in land acquisition, particularly for the airport and road-widening projects. “The BJP government has practised discrimination in compensation for land acquired for the airport and other projects in Ayodhya. People have been harassed. Locals have taken an oath on the banks of the Sarayu that they won’t vote for the BJP,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav also criticised the government over compensation paid to traders and residents affected by road widening, saying it was inadequate and that large-scale irregularities had been committed in land transactions. “The BJP government has not done justice to the people of Ayodhya,” he said.

Referring to the Ram Nivas temple issue, Yadav said the demands raised by committee member Harishankar Safriwala would receive the same public attention as the alleged donations scam and that justice would eventually be delivered.

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