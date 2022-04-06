BJP ‘company’ recovering increased cost from public: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP on the issue of price rise, alleging that the saffron party had become a “company”, which was passing on “increased cost” to people without reducing profit.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Akhilesh said: “In these times of inflation, the companies are not letting their profits fall despite increased input cost.

They are recovering the increased input costs from the public.”

Attacking the BJP, he continued the tweet by saying: “...In a democracy, the government isn’t for ruling people, instead it is supposed to govern and make such policies to control prices in the interest of public so that no one could exploit public. But the BJP has become a company.”

He also tagged a news report “Cost of living rises in India as companies pass on higher prices” with his tweet.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to ₹9.20 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹104.61 per litre, while diesel rates have gone up to ₹95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

This is the 13th increase in prices since the end of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

(With PTI inputs)