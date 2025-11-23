BJP ‘conspiring’ to delete voters where INDIA bloc won: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to delete names of 50,000 voters in each constituency where SP and INDIA bloc candidates had won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing media persons in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing media persons at the party headquarters in Lucknow, the SP chief demanded an extension of the deadline for the Special Intensified Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, along with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all political parties.

“The Election Commission is conducting the SIR drive without proper preparation and with untrained BLOs. The Commission should issue SOPs for all political parties and extend the SIR deadline,” Akhilesh said.

He alleged that the BJP and its officials were conspiring to delete 50,000 voters in each assembly constituency where the SP and INDIA bloc won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “A similar conspiracy is also underway in Bengal,” he said.

“After observing the Bihar elections, it has become clear that the BJP is colluding with the Election Commission to make extensive preparations in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. We expect impartiality from the Commission. We want it to hear our complaints and take action. Everyone has witnessed the Commission’s role in the UP assembly by-elections and the Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll. The Samajwadi Party filed numerous complaints, but no action was taken. After the 2022 assembly elections, the SP had also submitted a list of voters who were unable to vote. Their names were deliberately deleted or altered in the voter list, and as a result, the SP could not form the government,” he alleged.

The SP chief further claimed that BLOs had not been trained and were facing difficulties while filling out enumeration forms. “People are finding it difficult to access information from the 2003 voter list,” he added.

Appealing to party workers and leaders to ensure corrections in the voter lists, Akhilesh urged them to meet BLOs to ensure that no voter was deleted or deprived of their right to exercise their franchise.

He also alleged that the BJP government was conspiring to rig electoral rolls in several districts, including Kannauj.