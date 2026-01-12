BJP doing nothing for poor: AICC OBC wing chairman

All India Congress Committee’s OBC wing chairman Anil Jaihind on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was doing nothing for the poor but for select capitalists. Leaders at Congress OBC wing at an event in Lucknow on January 12. (Sourced)

Jaihind, who was the chief guest at the Parivartan Pratigya Diwas organised by party’s OBC wing to mark party leader Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday here, said, “Country’s PM is making statement regarding Somnath Temple but what about China that is infiltrating into our land.”

On Uttar Pradesh, he said, “The recent one where a mother was killed while shielding her daughter from abductors speaks about the law and order in the state.”

Jaihind further said the Congress and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are committed to ensuring that the OBC community receives a share in all constitutional institutions and resources across the country proportionate to their population.

“The OBC department has appointed 6 in-charges in Uttar Pradesh to raise awareness among the OBC community on every issue and prepare them for movements to secure their rights,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Manoj Yadav, chairman of party’s OBC wing in UP, said: “Our 10-point programme includes door-to-door Constitution awareness, ‘Save MGNREGA’ campaign, dialogue with OBC youth in universities, campaign against deletion of votes under SIR, social justice dialogue and padayatra.”

“Under the guidance of Priyanka Gandhi, the organisation will be strengthened and moved forward on the path of social justice. In Uttar Pradesh alone, she has empowered thousands of ideologically driven young leaders from non-political and middle-class backgrounds and established them in national and state politics,” Yadav added.