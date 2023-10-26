BJP government misleading people: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP government of misleading the people ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh Yadav has convened a meeting of the SP’s state executive committee at the party headquarters here on October 31 (HT FILE PHOTO)

Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP government had not done anything to provide two cylinders during the festival season under the Ujjawla Yojana. He said the BJP government was now coming up with a new announcement to waive the three-month electricity bill to mislead the people.

Akhilesh said the power supply system virtually collapsed after the formation of the BJP government. He said the BJP government had not been able add to the state’s power generation capacity and was using the power generated from the plants set up by the Samajwadi Party-led government. He said the power tariff had gone up due to wrong policies followed by the BJP government. The SP chief said rural areas were not getting power supply for more than four to five hours.

SP executive committee meet on October 31

Akhilesh Yadav has convened a meeting of the SP’s state executive committee at the party headquarters here on October 31. SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary gave this information in a press release here on Thursday.

