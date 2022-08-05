BJP govt doesn’t even want Janmashtami to be celebrated: Akhilesh

Attacking the Centre over inflation and taxes, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the government has imposed GST on milk products as it does not want people to even celebrate Janmashtami. Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 or 19. He also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

“The BJP is not bothered about inflation. It has imposed goods and services tax (GST) on milk and curd,” the SP chief said. Referring to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, he said he had heard that the CM offered a bucket of milk to Lord Shiva.

“If anyone wants to offer a packet of milk to Baba Bholenath, won’t they have to pay tax? This government doesn’t even want Janmashtami to be celebrated,” the SP chief told reporters. He said this after paying respect to socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra on his birth anniversary at the Janeshwar Mishra Park here.

The former chief minister also said Uttar Pradesh can’t become a trillion-dollar economy amidst rising incidents of crime in the state. “People of backward castes, Dalits and Muslims have suffered the most under BJP rule,” he alleged and reiterated that caste census will be undertaken in Uttar Pradesh when his government comes to power.

Talking about Janeshwar Mishra, the SP chief said, “Janeshwar Mishra lived his entire life on the principles of socialism. No one has embodied principles of socialism like he did.” (With PTI inputs)

BJP can cause riots in the name of “Tiranga Yatra”: SP chief

Talking about “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The country must realise that the BJP is a political wing of RSS and if we see its history, it has not hoisted the tricolour on its premises for many years.”

Accusing the BJP of doing politics of divide and rule, he said, “I want to caution that the BJP can cause riots in the name of ‘Tiranga’...‘Tiranga Yatra’. You all must remember what happened in Kasganj. How BJP workers caused riots in Kasganj in the name of Tiranga Yatra.”

He said this while talking to newspersons at Janeshwar Mishra Park on the sidelines of the event held to celebrate the birth anniversary of party icon the late Janeshwar Mishra.

On January 26, 2018, violence broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities in Kasganj following an altercation during a Tiranga bike rally. Yadav said so far as the Tricolour was concerned, it was during the SP regime that the tallest Tricolour in Lucknow was installed at this park.