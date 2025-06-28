BJP govt ensured tap water for B’khand villages: UP minister

On the conclusion of his three-day tour of Bundelkhand to assess the ground reality of Jal Jeevan Mission projects in various villages in the region, Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said there has been transformation on ground ever since the BJP governments came to power in UP and at the Centre. UP Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh. (HT file)

The minister said his three-day visit, which concluded on Friday, made him aware of some challenges like ensuring regular water pressure and supply in some areas at higher altitudes in Jhansi. He said orders had been issued to address the issue within a week.

“There was a time when water used to be transported by trains in Bundelkhand. People had to travel long distances to fetch drinking water. Now, the double engine BJP governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath have ensured pure tap water at the doorstep,” the minister said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

Singh, who had previously visited villages in Lalitpur and Jhansi, again followed the same pattern in Jalaun, connecting directly with villagers to collect feedback on water supply in rural areas, said the press statement. Majority of the villagers visited by the minister-led high-level team were those dominated by Dalits and OBCs.

“From what I gathered after speaking to you as well as seeing things for myself, it is evident that most villages in Lalitpur, Jhansi and Jalaun are now receiving tap water,” he said adding that the decision to deviate from the set itinerary and making surprise visits to those villages not part of the itinerary yielded positive results.

“These surprise inspections made us aware of the ground realities and that is why such inspections of Jal Jeevan Mission projects would soon be conducted in other Bundelkhand districts, including Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. Site visits to Sonbhadra and Mirzapur will also be undertaken,” he said.