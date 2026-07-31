BJP govt policies hurting education, students’ future, alleges Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh of ruining the state’s education and examination systems and jeopardising the future of students.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also accused the government of engaging in the “politics of hatred”. (HT File)

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The SP chief also alleged that the ruling party was deliberately depriving children from poor families of education. “Citing mergers and other reasons, the government has shut down over 22,000 primary schools in Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav said, alleging that the “incompetent” BJP government was responsible for the dilapidated condition of the state’s “temples of learning”.

He further alleged that the government was striking at the very foundation of a child’s educational journey. “Many schools lack basic amenities such as fans and electricity connections, while frequent reports of leaking roofs highlight the poor state of school buildings across the state,” he said.

“Education and employment have never been part of the BJP government’s agenda. Its flawed policies have led to the deterioration of the education system. Students across the country are outraged by the anti-education policies, and the youth, concerned about their future, will never forgive the BJP,” Yadav said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also accused the government of engaging in the “politics of hatred”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also accused the government of engaging in the “politics of hatred”. {{/usCountry}}

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“Instead of building new schools, colleges and universities, the government has closed existing schools and damaged higher education institutions,” he alleged, adding that the administration was attempting to demolish the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur “with a sledgehammer”.

“History bears witness that those who destroy universities have never been on the right side,” Yadav said.