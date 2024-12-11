BJP has politicised constitutional institutions, says Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government had politicised constitutional institutions due to which people were losing faith in them. Farmers were assured of double income, but got nothing, alleged Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

“Constitutional institutions are working for the BJP instead of people. Democracy is ending in the country, work is not being done according to the Constitution...BJP’s hunger for power has destroyed the country. Their functioning and attitude are dictatorial,” the former chief minister said in a statement.

“The opposition, common people, youth, farmers, businessmen, employees, no one has any faith in the BJP government. They are adopting various tactics to divert attention from rising inflation, unemployment, corruption and farmers’ problems. The BJP government does not care about people because it forms government by winning elections, not by votes but by deceit.

“Farmers were assured of double income, but got nothing. Till date, the BJP has not taken any decision on MSP. The proposal to form a committee on the problems of farmers has been confined to files,” he added.

He also alleged that youth were shown big dreams and two crore jobs were promised every year, but not even 10 lakh jobs were given in 10 years. “Employees were laid off in many industrial institutions and recruitment examinations for jobs fell prey to paper leaks. Only empty promises were made on safety of women,” said the SP chief.