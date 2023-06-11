BJP leaders target SP over ‘demon’ jibe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), a day after the main opposition party leaders stirred a row by comparing the BJP to ‘asur’ (demon).

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, UP BJP vice president Pankaj Singh and other BJP leaders at a meeting organised by the party in Lucknow on Saturday. (Sourced)

“The opposition is rattled by the growing popularity of the BJP and hence its leaders are resorting to reckless statements. The people of the country well know the reality and that’s why they have blessed the BJP with wins right from Lok Sabha polls to panchayat and urban local body polls. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls too, the BJP will break all records with a hat-trick of wins at the Centre,” UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary said during a mass connect campaign at Sampoornanand Hall at Gonda’s Gandhi Park.

He also said before 2017, the SP government hindered smooth flow of benefits of Centre’s schemes to the poor, an anomaly corrected by the Yogi Adityanath government since 2017.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, while addressing a “Prabuddha Jan Sammelan” (intellectual meet) in Lucknow, said, “When the SP government was in power, their leaders ordered police to fire on kar sevaks in Ayodhya. Today not just in Naimisharanya, no matter where you go, Lord Ram and Ram Bhakts would not forgive them. Our culture doesn’t permit sheltering killers.”

Senior UP BJP vice president Pankaj Singh, who also addressed the intellectual meet, too hit out at the SP and other opposition parties. “Those who earlier raised doubts on Lord Ram’s existence now talk of a temple of Lord Vishnu and make a drama of going to the temple,” he said.

“Only that country has prospered which has cared to nurture its traditions, something that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done so ably. That is the reason why the country has today edged past Britain to emerge as the fifth largest economy in the world,” Pankaj Singh said.

