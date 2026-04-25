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BJP misleading women through quota bill: Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, “The BJP is a vulture party. It is divisive in nature and gives a caste angle to every incident. The BJP seems to have no time for anything other than telling lies. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in 2023 and duly notified; yet, the BJP refuses to acknowledge this reality.”

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 08:31 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Women’s Reservation Bill, accusing it of misleading women through propaganda.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing media persons in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, “The BJP is a vulture party. It is divisive in nature and gives a caste angle to every incident. The BJP seems to have no time for anything other than telling lies. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in 2023 and duly notified; yet, the BJP refuses to acknowledge this reality.”

“The BJP is anti-constitutional. It has no intention of granting reservation to women and is instead spreading confusion,” he said, further accusing the ruling party of being “anti-women and anti-farmer”.

The SP chief also alleged that the government was neglecting key issues such as irrigation and farmers’ concerns, while misusing central agencies such as the ED, CBI and the income tax department.

 
women's reservation bill samajwadi party bharatiya janata party akhilesh yadav
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BJP misleading women through quota bill: Akhilesh Yadav
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BJP misleading women through quota bill: Akhilesh Yadav
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