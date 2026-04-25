BJP misleading women through quota bill: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Women’s Reservation Bill, accusing it of misleading women through propaganda.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing media persons in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

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Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, “The BJP is a vulture party. It is divisive in nature and gives a caste angle to every incident. The BJP seems to have no time for anything other than telling lies. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in 2023 and duly notified; yet, the BJP refuses to acknowledge this reality.”

“The BJP is anti-constitutional. It has no intention of granting reservation to women and is instead spreading confusion,” he said, further accusing the ruling party of being “anti-women and anti-farmer”.

The SP chief also alleged that the government was neglecting key issues such as irrigation and farmers’ concerns, while misusing central agencies such as the ED, CBI and the income tax department.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing the Ghazipur incident, where a minor girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances and an SP delegation was attacked in Ghazipur recently, he claimed BJP leaders were attempting to pressure the family of the deceased, alleging inducements and police presence at their residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing the Ghazipur incident, where a minor girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances and an SP delegation was attacked in Ghazipur recently, he claimed BJP leaders were attempting to pressure the family of the deceased, alleging inducements and police presence at their residence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting his party’s outreach, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party had consistently supported people during crises, including providing financial assistance to families affected during the Covid-19 pandemic and in incidents in Mathura and Hathras. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting his party’s outreach, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party had consistently supported people during crises, including providing financial assistance to families affected during the Covid-19 pandemic and in incidents in Mathura and Hathras. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Responding to a question, the SP chief asked party workers and leaders to remain vigilant and not read too much into opinion polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a question, the SP chief asked party workers and leaders to remain vigilant and not read too much into opinion polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the upcoming elections, he urged party workers to remain alert, saying opinion polls do not determine outcomes. “This election will be fought by party workers. The Samajwadi Party will secure a historic victory in the 2027 assembly elections,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the upcoming elections, he urged party workers to remain alert, saying opinion polls do not determine outcomes. “This election will be fought by party workers. The Samajwadi Party will secure a historic victory in the 2027 assembly elections,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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