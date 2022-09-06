BJP MLA from U.P.’s Gola Arvind Giri dies of heart attack, CM expresses grief

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Arvind Giri died after suffering a heart attack in his car near Sidhauli (in Sitapur district) while he was on his way to Lucknow on Tuesday. Giri, 65, was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of the BJP legislator.

“The demise of BJP MLA from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district Arvind Giri ji is unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Om Shanti,” the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

Giri along with his gunner Ranjit Kumar and driver Rakesh left for Lucknow in his SUV. According to his gunner Ranjit, the MLA complained of uneasiness near Sidhauli. Aware of his health issues, the gunner and the driver rushed him to a nearby hospital located on Sitapur-Lucknow highway near Itaunja, but he could not be saved.

Arvind Giri is survived by his wife Sudha Giri, son Aman Giri and two married daughters Anjali and Manjari. His last rites would be performed on Wednesday. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and minister of state for jail Suresh Rahi will attend Giri’s funeral.

Giri started his political career as a student leader before he joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 1993. He won his first assembly elections in 1996 as an SP candidate. He again won in 2002 and in 2007 assembly elections on the SP ticket. In 2017 and 2022 UP assembly elections, he won as a BJP candidate.

Sudden demise shocks kin, partymen

The sudden demise of the BJP MLA left his family, party leaders as well as entire political fraternity stunned. A pal of gloom descended on his native Gola town as the news of Giri’s sudden death spread.

Thousands of people, including leaders from the BJP and other political parties, arrived in Gola to pay their last tribute when his mortal remains were brought to his residence at around 12:30pm on Tuesday.

Those who visited Giri’s residence included BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, former deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma; party organisational secretary Dharampal Singh; BJP national vice president and MP Rekha Verma; party district president Vijay Shukla; party MLAs Romi Sahni and Saurabh Singh Sonu; former SP MP Ravi Verma besides some Congress leaders and officers of the Kheri district administration.

Heavy security and traffic arrangements were put in place in Gola after a large crowd gathered there. BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary described Arvind Giri as a leader of the masses and termed his death as a great loss to party.

On Monday, Giri had a hectic schedule. He attended the last rituals of his party MLA from Lakhimpur Yogesh Verma’s father at Verma’s native village. He took part in various teachers’ felicitation programmes on the Teachers’ Day. Later, he got busy meeting with a survey team which was in Gola to survey his dream project to develop in Lord Shiva temple there.

