Union minister of state for cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday said continuation of the BJP government was necessary to ensure security and protect people’s properties, asserting that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh had improved significantly compared to previous regimes.

The Union minister of state addressed the Viksit Bharat Sankalp conference organised in Meerut on Thursday. (File)

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Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp conference organised at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Auditorium of Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut to mark 12 years of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Gurjar said, “The BJP government must remain in power, otherwise even cars and houses could be taken away.”

Contrasting the present situation in Uttar Pradesh with what he described as the “jungle raj” under previous regimes, Gurjar said the state now enjoys an atmosphere of security and rule of law. He claimed that people, particularly farmers and middle-class families, had earlier lived in fear of losing their properties to land mafia and encroachments.

Referring to the government’s development agenda, he said electricity shortages and frequent outages had become a thing of the past, with rural areas now receiving 22 to 23 hours of power supply and urban centres nearly 23.5 hours daily. He also highlighted efforts to expand renewable energy generation through solar and wind projects.

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{{^usCountry}} Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for accelerating India’s journey towards self-reliance, Gurjar said the country’s manufacturing capabilities had improved and claimed that Indians would soon be travelling in aircraft manufactured entirely in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for accelerating India’s journey towards self-reliance, Gurjar said the country’s manufacturing capabilities had improved and claimed that Indians would soon be travelling in aircraft manufactured entirely in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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He further said India’s global standing had undergone a transformation over the past 12 years and attributed the pace of development to the PM’s direct monitoring of government schemes and flagship projects.

BJP leaders and public representatives, including local MP Arun Govil, Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Vajpayee, mayor Harikant Ahluwalia, UP minister Somendra Tomar, Cantt MLA Amit Agarwal, former MLA Satveer Tyagi, BJP district president Harveer Pal, and several other party office-bearers and elected representatives were present on the occasion.