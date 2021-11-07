BJP national executive meet: Swatantra Dev Singh presents details of party’s preparedness for UP assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Swatantra Dev Singh presented details of the party’s organisational preparedness for the 2022 UP assembly polls at the BJP national executive meet in Delhi in which chief minister Yogi Adityanath participated on Sunday.

The national executive meeting, BJP leaders said, also indicated Yogi Adityanath’s growing profile within the party as he moved the party’s political resolution. In previous two national executive meetings, party’s veteran Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow and defence minister Rajnath Singh had placed the political resolution.

“We will be contesting the UP assembly polls on the basis of Yogi ji’s leadership, honesty and development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s honesty and visionary approach,” said Swatantra Dev Singh. The UP BJP chief, along with state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, was virtually logged on to the national executive.

“We presented details like assembly wise meetings, booth verification campaigns and panna pramukh (head of a page on the voters’ list) plan. Along with this, there are those dedicated cadre who are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that BJP wins big,” Swatantra Dev Singh said after the national executive meet.

During the meeting, the BJP set newer targets in states where it was yet to make a mark and also discussed the political situation in five states, including UP, that are due for elections. The BJP has also decided to institutionalise PM Modi’s radio talk show “Mann ki Baat” in all the booths, including the 1.63 lakh booths in UP.