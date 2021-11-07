Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP national executive meet: Swatantra Dev Singh presents details of party’s preparedness for UP assembly polls
lucknow news

BJP national executive meet: Swatantra Dev Singh presents details of party’s preparedness for UP assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath moves political resolution at the BJP national executive meet in Delhi
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. (SOURCED IMAGE )
Published on Nov 07, 2021 10:38 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Swatantra Dev Singh presented details of the party’s organisational preparedness for the 2022 UP assembly polls at the BJP national executive meet in Delhi in which chief minister Yogi Adityanath participated on Sunday.

The national executive meeting, BJP leaders said, also indicated Yogi Adityanath’s growing profile within the party as he moved the party’s political resolution. In previous two national executive meetings, party’s veteran Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow and defence minister Rajnath Singh had placed the political resolution.

“We will be contesting the UP assembly polls on the basis of Yogi ji’s leadership, honesty and development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s honesty and visionary approach,” said Swatantra Dev Singh. The UP BJP chief, along with state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, was virtually logged on to the national executive.

“We presented details like assembly wise meetings, booth verification campaigns and panna pramukh (head of a page on the voters’ list) plan. Along with this, there are those dedicated cadre who are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that BJP wins big,” Swatantra Dev Singh said after the national executive meet.

RELATED STORIES

During the meeting, the BJP set newer targets in states where it was yet to make a mark and also discussed the political situation in five states, including UP, that are due for elections. The BJP has also decided to institutionalise PM Modi’s radio talk show “Mann ki Baat” in all the booths, including the 1.63 lakh booths in UP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP