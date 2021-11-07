BJP national executive meet: Yogi Adityanath presents political resolution, praises PM Modi’s leadership

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath presented the political resolution at the BJP national executive meet in New Delhi on Sunday and praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he said was helping a new India emerge.

A statement issued by the state government quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying that under PM Modi, the reputation of India has improved globally and the Indian passport has earned its due respect.

“PM’s vision of ‘one sun, one world, one grid” got solid support at the recent COP26 meet in Glasgow. PM is the most popular leader of the world, according to a survey conducted by a reputed global agency. At the G20 meet, PM gave the important message of one world, one health, imparting a sense of direction to the world,” Yogi Adityanath said, according to the government statement.

The statement also quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying, “PM Modi’s timely decisions helped the country fight successfully against the coronavirus pandemic that brought the whole world to its knees while continuing the developmental activities and looking after the poor and the underprivileged. PM Modi’s mantra of trace, test, treat and vaccinate has helped UP control the disease.”

“Developing two vaccines in the country in a short time and administering more than 100 crore doses is a historic achievement. In Uttar Pradesh, 13.28 crore doses of corona vaccines have been given and 8.43 crore tests conducted. Forty-one districts of the state don’t have a single case of Covid infection today. The state is capable of conducting 4 lakh Covid tests daily. UP is also bracing up to tackle the third wave of the pandemic, Yogi said, as per the statement.

The statement also said Yogi praised PM Modi for cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel on the occasion of Diwali to bring relief to common people, adding that UP has slashed prices of both by ₹12 each.

“UP tops in implementation of 44 welfare schemes of the centre,” the statement quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.

“Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the ease of doing business in the country. The state has also emerged as the second largest economy of the country in a very short time,” CM Yogi remarked.

Furthermore, he said that due to the increasing investment in the state, 1.61 crore youths have got jobs in the private sector. Around 4.5 lakh have got government jobs in the last four and a half years, the CM pointed out.

Yogi Adityanath said that the UP government has decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in the state until Holi in view of the ongoing pandemic, which will continue to benefit 15 crore people of UP.

Yogi Adityanath also mentioned the restoration of law and order in the state in the last four and a half years, saying that illegal properties worth over 1800 crore belonging to mafias and gangsters have been either been impounded or demolished