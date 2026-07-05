BJP national president Nitin Nabin gets grand welcome in Lucknow, says party will form govt in Uttar Pradesh again

Bharatiya Janata Party national president and Rajya Sabha MP Nitin Nabin (46) received a grand welcome on his first visit to Lucknow, declaring that the party would form the government in the state again as he began an 18-km roadshow through the state capital with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the party’s top leadership receiving him at the airport. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath greets BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

Acknowledging the rousing welcome, Nabin said, “I bow to the sacred land of Uttar Pradesh, the land of Lord Ram, Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna. I pay respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee for whom Lucknow was a karmbhoomi. The zeal of the workers’ zeal is extraordinary. We are working with a clear roadmap and the BJP will certainly form the government in UP.”

The chief minister welcomed Nabin with a bouquet of flowers and a saffron ‘angavastram’ and introduced him to ministers, public representatives and party workers gathered at the airport. In a post on X, Adityanath described Uttar Pradesh as the “Land of culture, values and creative pursuit” and extended a warm welcome to the BJP president.

Soon after his arrival, Nabin mounted on an engine-driven decked-up rath and began the roadshow to the BJP headquarters. More than 42 welcome gates were set up along the route, with over 50,000 party workers and office bearers deployed. Nabin travelled along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary. Workers showered flower petals, garlanded leaders and raised slogans throughout the busy route. At one point of time, Nabin even waved a ceremonial sword while greeting enthusiastic supporters.

The roadshow also witnessed participation of diverse social groups, A large number of burqa-clad Muslim women, Muslim men wearing skull caps, madrasa students as well as Christian priests and nuns joined the welcome programme at different locations with the BJP projecting the turnout at its expanding and inclusive social outreach.

Among those present at the airport to receive Nabin were Union minister Kamlesh Paswan, Uttar Pradesh ministers Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, AK Sharma, Dharampal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Sanjay Nishad, Dara Singh Chauhan and JPS Rathore, Rajya Sabha MPs Dinesh Sharma, Sanjay Seth and Braj Lal, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, besides senior BJP leaders and party workers.

Nabin is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh during which he will hold a series of organisational meetings with ministers, MPs, MLAs and party office-bearers as the BJP steps up preparations for the 2027 assembly elections.