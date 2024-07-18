BJP nervous ahead of bypolls, says Akhilesh

The INDIA bloc would fight the upcoming by-elections to 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh with all its strength and perform even better than it did during the recent Lok Sabha elections, said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Addressing a press conference at his party’s state unit office on Wednesday, Yadav said the BJP government suspended the digital attendance system for teachers and postponed the demolition of some residential places in the state capital in view of the upcoming bypolls.

“After the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government is nervous. It’s postponing its anti-people decisions. If the government is concerned about the people and teachers, it should cancel the orders,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav evaded a question over his party’s seat-sharing formula with the Congress for the by-elections. This would be finalised after the poll notification was issued by the Election Commission of India, he observed.

“Law and order in U.P. have deteriorated. Relief to the flood-hit people was not given on time. The BJP government has spoiled the magnificent Gomti Riverfront and is working to turn drains into rivers and rivers into drains,” he said.