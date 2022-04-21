BJP, RSS denting democracy and peace: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) agenda of hatred was seriously damaging democracy, unity and harmony in the country. The BJP and RSS incited people in the name of religion and played with the sentiments of the majority community, said the SP chief as quoted in a statement released by the party.

“It is after a great struggle and with a lot of hardships that India became a democratic, secular and socialist country. The Constitution bestows similar rights to all but the BJP is engaged in reducing the social fabric to tatters. The BJP is trying to destroy the Ganga-Jamuni harmony between Hindus and Muslims”, he said in the statement.

Akhilesh said that under the BJP government, atrocities and harassment had increased so far as poor and opposition parties’ leaders and workers were concerned. The intent was to divert public attention from the real issues.

“All that the BJP is interested in is monopoly in power. Through power and deceit, it wants to silence the agitations of the opposition and suppress the voice of the media. The BJP IT cell spreads rumours to incite hatred”, he said.

