BJP, SP lock horns in ‘AI video war’ in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

The political battle in Uttar Pradesh has taken a sharp turn into the digital realm as the state assembly elections draw closer. For the past few days, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have been locked in what observers call an “AI war,” using artificially generated videos to target and defame each other.

Political analysts note that using AI tools has lowered the cost and time required to produce sophisticated visual propaganda, allowing both sides to rapidly generate content that can go viral. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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In the poll-bound state, traditional campaign tools like rallies and posters are increasingly supplemented—and in some cases overshadowed—by AI-created content designed to damage opponents’ images. BJP-supported social media handles have floated several videos targeting Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. These clips, circulating widely on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp and Instagram, attempt to portray the SP leader in unflattering or controversial situations.

The Samajwadi Party has responded in kind, releasing its own set of AI-generated videos that single out the BJP and, more specifically, chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Party workers have been actively sharing these clips, and some videos were even showcased in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav at the party office, signalling an official endorsement of the strategy.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav had earlier warned the BJP against entering this territory, stating that if the ruling party continued such tactics, he would also get AI videos made in response. The SP chief has repeatedly urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the AI-generated videos being circulated to defame him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav had earlier warned the BJP against entering this territory, stating that if the ruling party continued such tactics, he would also get AI videos made in response. The SP chief has repeatedly urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the AI-generated videos being circulated to defame him. {{/usCountry}}

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SP spokesperson Abbas Haider said, “It is definitely not SP who started these AI videos; the BJP and its subsidiaries started targeting SP through such videos first. Our supporters are only responding to such videos.”

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Dinesh Pratap Singh rejected the allegations and strongly criticised the SP’s approach.

“Our party never ever posted any AI video from its official handle; meanwhile, the SP chief is screening these videos in his presence at their party office. We can never stoop to such a level. The negative portrayal of CM Yogi in AI videos by the SP is an attack on Sanatan. If Akhilesh Yadav has guts, I challenge him to make similar AI videos on other religions as well. People are seeing everything and they will give a befitting reply to Akhilesh in the 2027 elections.”

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Political analysts note that using AI tools has lowered the cost and time required to produce sophisticated visual propaganda, allowing both sides to rapidly generate content that can go viral. While neither party has formally claimed responsibility for every circulating video, the pattern of release and amplification by their respective supporter networks has made the mutual targeting unmistakable.

As the campaign intensifies, the “AI war” between the BJP and SP is expected to remain a prominent and contentious feature of the Uttar Pradesh political battlefield ahead of the 2027 elections.