100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to be aired in U.P. madrasas, minority localities

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to be aired on April 30 will be broadcast in as many madrasas and minority dominated localities of Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also tasked its minority wing to ensure that it is heard in madrasas too. The monthly radio show is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Since the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ would be quite special, we are making efforts to ensure that it is heard in at least 100 places, including madrasas, which would include prominent ones as well as various other places with substantial minority presence. We are in talks with madrasa owners and are hopeful of shortlisting the places soon,” BJP minority wing chief Kunwar Basit Ali said.

The civic polls are also likely to be held in Uttar Pradesh soon and thus the move is also being viewed as party’s plan to take the PM’s message to the minorities, especially ‘Pasmanda Muslims’ or the most backward members of the minority community.

Since June 2022, the BJP has won three by-polls, including Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha by-polls as well as its first ever win in Rampur (sadar) assembly seat, the stronghold of Samajwadi Party’s Muslim face Azam Khan.

“In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM usually talks of some inspirational development, provides details of various positive things that have become possible. It is an eminently likeable programme that benefits all sections of the society and that is why efforts are being made to ensure that it is heard in maximum places,” Ali said.

The party’s minority wing has already decided to distribute the Urdu version of the book on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in madrasas as well as in Lok Sabha constituencies with a sizeable minority presence.

The party cadres, who usually hear the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ across the state and at booth levels, said the upcoming episode would be special and that is why extra efforts would be made to amplify the PM’s radio show message.

