BJP will lose all 80 LS seats in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to lose all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP because of its “misuse of power, compromise on democratic norms, abuse of investigation agencies, and agenda of terrorising people with bulldozers.”

“The Samajwadi Party will win the LS polls in UP,” he said addressing prominent leaders of the party’s youth wings at SP’s state headquarters here.

Calling the next LS polls a modern-day Mahabharat (epic battle), Yadav said: “To save democracy, the Samajwadi Party is fully ready, and in this battle, people are with us.”

“The ruling party is misusing agencies like ED (Enforcement Directorate), income tax department, and the CBI to terrorise, threaten, and discredit opposition parties. The BJP has an agenda of spreading terror through bulldozers. Because of all such negative policies, all sections of society are distressed and want to get rid of them. Now, it is certain that the BJP will lose all 80 LS seats in UP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“Public is with the SP and the party will win (in UP),” he claimed.

The former CM said the future of youth in UP was dismal with employment and livelihood crises. The employment rate is 4.2% and the price rise is because of the BJP government, he added.

“The BJP government is framing SP leaders under political vendetta,” he alleged.

Terming the SP’s youth cadre as sincere and hardworking, he said: “The youth wing members will have to play a proactive role in preventing the BJP from engaging in malpractices in the forthcoming polls, just the way they did in the Mainpuri LS bypolls recently and made the party candidate win.”