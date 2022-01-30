BJP women teams, panna pramukhs reaching out to voters in Ayodhya

Lucknow: After announcing candidates on all five assembly segments in Ayodhya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to reach out to voters with the help of women workers and panna pramukhs, along with others.

The BJP has constituted 35 teams of women workers of the party for door-to-door campaigning in the five assembly segments. Each team will have five members to fulfill Covid-19 guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A separate team of 700 panna pramukhs has also been activated in the temple town to contact every voter personally or on phone.

Out of 35 teams of women workers, maximum 10 are active in Ayodhya (Sadar) assembly segment which is considered a VIP constituency. Ram Janmabhoomi is a part of this assembly segment. The remaining 25 teams are campaigning in the rest of the four assembly seats.

“From Ayodhya (Sadar) to rural pockets of the district, these teams are reaching out to voters with the list of development projects executed by the Centre and the state governments in Ayodhya,” said Ashoka Dwivedi, former district president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Ayodhya.

The ongoing construction of Ram temple tops the list of promises fulfilled by the BJP in Ayodhya with which these workers are trying to convince voters to vote for the BJP.

“All assembly seats are important for us. But extra attention is being given to Ayodhya assembly seat due to its VIP status,” said Bindu Singh, district vice president, Mahila Morcha, BJP, Ayodhya.

“Traders and locals in this constituency are upset with the BJP due to the proposed road widening project that will displace a large number of shops and commercial establishments,” said another BJP Mahila Morcha leader.

“The Samajwadi Party is trying to cash in on this resentment. We all are aware of this situation. In the 2012 assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party had won this seat (Ayodhya assembly). So special emphasis is being given to this constituency,” she added.

As many as 700 panna pramukhs of the BJP are also active in temple town.

A panna pramukh is in charge of a page of voters’ list. He is the first point of contact for most voters in the BJP’s election management machinery.

Importance of a panna pramukh in BJP can be gauged by the fact that the party has appointed CM Yogi Adityanath as panna pramukh for booth number 246 of Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat from where he is contesting assembly poll.

Ayodhya Sadar, Rudauli, Gosaiganj, Bikapur and Milkipur are the five seats in Ayodhya district.

Polling in Ayodhya will be held on March 3 which is the sixth and penultimate phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party had won four out of five assembly seats in the district.

