Varanasi: BJP mayor candidate files nomination

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 18, 2023 12:20 AM IST

BJP's Ashok Tiwari files nomination for Varanasi mayor, accompanied by state government ministers, people?s representatives, and supporters. He vows to develop the city's basic facilities.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Tiwari filed his nomination for the post of Varanasi mayor, on Monday. He was accompanied by other BJP leaders including state government ministers, people’s representatives, BJP workers and a large number of supporters.

Tiwari said that he would work towards making Kashi clean and developed as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he will also work towards developing basic facilities like roads, drains, sanitation, sewer and pure drinking water etc. in the new areas that now come under the purview of Nagar Nigam.

State general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, BJP regional president Dilip Singh Patel, minister of state independent charge Ravindra Jaiswal, minister of state independent charge Dr Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, former minister and city southern MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava, Pindra MLA Dr Awadhesh Singh, district president Hansraj Vishwakarma, district panchayat president Poonam Morya, state ministers Shankar Giri, Dharmendra Singh, Nagendra Singh Raghuvanshi, regional media incharge Navratan Rathi, Kaushalendra Singh Patel, Santosh Solapurkar, Naveen Kapoor, Jagdish Tripathi, Prabhat Singh, Suresh Singh, Murlidhar Singh Advocate, Namrata Chaurasia, Rachna Aggarwal, Sanjay Sonkar, Neeraj Jaiswal along with office bearers and workers of area, district and metropolis were present in the nomination procession.

