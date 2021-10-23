BJP’s Baby Rani Maurya asks women not to visit police station after 5pm

Former Uttarakhand governor and BJP national vice president Baby Rani Maurya has advised women not to visit police stations after 5 pm and after it gets dark.

Maurya said this while addressing a group of women in Bajardiha area of Varanasi on Friday about the steps taken by BJP government in state to improve security of women.

“A woman officer and a sub-inspector definitely sit (at the helpdesk) in the police station. But I will definitely say one thing that never go to a police station after 5 pm and after the dark. Go (to police station) next morning and take your brother, husband or father along, if it is necessary.”

She said a number of steps have been taken for the safety and security as well as development of women.

The senior BJP leader also asked people to lodge a complaint with district magistrate or chief minister if the ground level officer didn’t listen to them.

Citing an example, she said recently a farmer called her to complaint that he was not getting fertilizer.

“After I spoke to the officer concerned on mobile and asked him to address the problem, the official said the matter will be sorted out immediately. However, next day he refused to give fertilizer to the farmer,” she said.

Her comment was criticized by opposition saying that this exposed the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh.

Aam Admi Party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attaching news related to this topic, said in a tweet, “Beti Bachao” (save the girl child).”

AAP UP spokesperson Mukesh Singh said “Maurya has exposed the reality of the state. The BJP government in UP has failed in controlling crime. Everyone knows how cops behave with ordinary citizens when they visit a police station with a complaint. Maurya is acquainted with this reality.”

However, Maurya defended her comments and said: “I was in a Dalit settlement in Banaras recently on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. There were Dalit and Muslim sisters in that programme. I was giving them information about chief minister Yogi ji’s and PM Modi ji’s government schemes. I also told that there is also a system of fast track courts where women get quick justice. Yogi government and PM Modi-led government are working continuously for women’s safety and self-reliance. The opposition simply twisted my statement,” she added.

