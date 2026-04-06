BJP’s journey driven by values, not power: Adityanath

GORAKHPUR In a move aimed at strengthening social harmony and honouring the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday that the Uttar Pradesh government will install protective canopies over all statues of the Dalit icon across the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie with BJP MP Ravi Kishan and others on the occasion of 47th Foundation Day of the party, at Ramlila Maidan, in Gorakhpur, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Speaking on the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) foundation day at the Gorakhnath Temple premises, the CM also unveiled a comprehensive plan for the rejuvenation and systematic development of Ambedkar parks.

Addressing party workers, the Adityanath said many statues of Dr Ambedkar lack protective structures and are vulnerable to damage. He assured that the government would ensure proper roofing and safeguards at all such locations.

“Protective arrangements will be made wherever Baba Saheb’s statues are installed. If a statue does not have a roof, a canopy will be constructed,” Adityanath said in a social media post.

He stated that the government, in coordination with the party organisation and its workers, would implement the plan. Large-scale sanitation drives will be carried out at Ambedkar parks on April 13, ahead of the grand celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, party workers will take out rallies to connect with people and highlight the achievements of the “double-engine government”, the CM announced.

The announcement, made from the Gorakhnath temple premises instead of the BJP’s regional office, is being seen as a significant outreach effort towards Ambedkar’s followers ahead of the UP Assembly elections in 2027. Adityanath reiterated that every statue of Babasaheb will be covered with a canopy and Ambedkar parks systematically developed with improved lighting, boundary walls, seating arrangements and enhanced cleanliness.

Officials have been directed to conduct a survey of all existing statues and parks to prepare a detailed implementation plan.

Highlighting the intent behind the initiative, Adityanath said the move reflects the government’s commitment to upholding Ambedkar’s ideals of social justice and equality. “Respect for great personalities strengthens social harmony. Our government is committed to preserving their legacy and ensuring proper upkeep of Ambedkar parks,” he said.

Earlier, after unfurling the party flag, the CM greeted party workers and took selfies with office-bearers. Extending his wishes on social media, he said the BJP’s growth reflects “values, not power; ideas, not expansion,” and embodies the resolve of “Antyodaya to Rashtrodaya”.

In his message, Adityanath said, “On the foundation day of the world’s largest political party, heartfelt greetings to all dedicated workers. The BJP is not merely a political organisation but a living ideological tradition inspired by democratic ideals.”

Referring to the party’s formation in 1980 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he noted that the BJP rose to power within 16 years due to public faith in its ideology. He credited Vajpayee with bringing stability to Indian politics and ensuring inclusive development.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said the country witnessed a “new dawn” in 2014. He highlighted key decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the expansion of welfare schemes. He also described the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a “national temple”, fulfilling a long-standing commitment made under Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani.

Concluding his address, the chief minister cautioned party workers that a growing organisation faces greater challenges and warned against attempts to spread misinformation. “We must move forward united and ignore conspiracies,” he said.