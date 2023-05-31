Maha Jansampark campaign: U.P. BJP announces a slew of progs to reach out to people

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a month-long public contact campaign (Maha Jansampark), holding a number of programmes from June 1 to June 30. The aim of the drive is to brief people about the policies and achievements of the Narendra Modi government that completed nine years on Tuesday.

Making an announcement at a press conference, here, on Wednesday, state BJP president, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, said that the party had designed events for all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, 403 Vidhan Sabha constituencies and 1,74,359 booths.

“We have divided the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies into 21 clusters with a view to holding various programmes there between June 1 and June 20 with senior Union, state government ministers and party leaders set to participate in them,” he said.

The programmes to be organised at the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha levels include massive public meetings, and conferences of beneficiaries, traders and intellectuals and meeting 1,000 prominent people in each Lok Sabha constituency. BJP’s frontal bodies will also hold a joint conference in each Lok Sabha constituency.

“The party will launch a door-to-door campaign to reach out to people under all the booths from June 21 to June 30,” Chaudhary said.

Replying to a question, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, national highway and transport minister Niti Gadkari besides party president JP Nadda had been urged to attend public meetings in the state.

The programme being seen as a strategy to reach out to the electorate before the Lok Sabha elections next year, is a part of the month-long nationwide public Maha Jansampark campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Rajasthan on Wednesday.