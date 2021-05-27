BJP to distribute Covid kits in rural UP to mark Modi’s seven years as PM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its workers to distribute masks, sanitisers, and immunity boosters across rural Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to mark the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seven years in power. It has cited the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit the state’s rural areas as well and said it has decided to cut out on celebrations and to concentrate on service.

The BJP also plans to hold blood donation camps and launch a campaign to increase awareness regarding Covid-19 vaccination in rural areas, where the state government has launched a test-trace-treat campaign.

“We have decided to cover at least 20,000-gram sabhas [village councils] across Uttar Pradesh on the seventh anniversary of the BJP government at the Centre. Covid essentials like face masks and immunity boosters would be distributed and villages might also be sanitised,” said BJP leader Govind Narayan Shukla, who will coordinate the rural outreach campaign. “...we plan to distribute them in each house in the villages.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to virtually interact with newly elected village heads as part of the outreach after the BJP’s dismal performance in the rural polls, which have also been blamed for a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The government has launched a campaign for Covid-free villages and Adityanath has been interacting with people during his visits to villages. The government has also announced incentives for villages, which are able to control Covid cases.

As many as 299 of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 assembly segments are rural or semi-rural.

Hoping to cash in on the prevailing sentiment, the Congress has announced “Mera Gaon, Mera Abhiman (my village, my pride)” under which the party plans to sanitise villages, distribute masks, sanitisers, and ration kits.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arranged 1.5 million litres of sanitisers and one million medical kits for the villages. He added she has written to all the new village heads in the state seeking their cooperation.

BJP workers have been directed to make people in rural areas aware of the government’s ₹5,000 assistance for the last rites of those who die of Covid as dead bodies have been found floating in the Ganga in the state and buried in riverbeds.

The state’s labour welfare council has announced ₹7,500 for the last rites of labourers.

BJP leader Navin Srivastava accused the opposition of discrediting the government and added people have been burying dead by the riverside for years. “There has also been the practice of disposing of dead bodies in rivers...”