Covid-19 strategy working well, vaccination for 18+ in all districts soon: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the three-pronged strategy of the state government against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been proving effective and the number of cases in the state has come down. In his directives to the ‘Team 9’, group of nine officials tasked with handling the coronavirus pandemic in the state, Adityanath said the ‘Test, Trace and Treat’ mantra has been working well.

“In comparison to the peak condition of April 30, the number of patients has dropped to just 20 percent within 26 days. The recovery rate of the state is getting better every day and has now reached 95.1%. There have been 3371 cases of Covid infection in the last 24 hours, while 10,540 people have regained health and were discharged during the same period,” he added.

Adityanath also said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people between 18 and 44 years of age would begin in all 75 districts of the state from next month. “Vaccination in the age group of 18 to 44 is progressing rapidly. Yesterday, 147,048 people received vaccine cover. Thus, 13,61,550 people in this age group have received vaccine cover so far. From June 1, the program of Covid vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44 is being started in all 75 districts,” the chief minister said. He also said that parents should be vaccinated on priority amid rising concerns that children would be primarily affected during the third wave of the coronavirus disease.

The chief minister emphasised the need to strengthen the health and medical system in the state and also announced that a special team and a nodal officer should be created to monitor the construction of new public health centres (PHC) and community health centres (CHC). He also said that a complete database of all medical facilities and a mobile application to divulge this information to the public should be developed.

Talking about the rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the state, Adityanath said that experts from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) will monitor the treatment of patients at hospitals across various districts and cities. The CM also asked the officials to increase surveillance to effectively tackle the encephalitis cases and said that he would personally inspect districts affected by the disease on Wednesday and Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 3957 new Covid-19 cases and 163 fatalities and so far, 1,677,508 people have tested positive and 19,519 patients have lost their lives in the state.