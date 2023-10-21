BKU to appoint Tractor Pramukh in villages for quick movement during a stir

MEERUT The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) will appoint tractor owners as ‘ Tractor Pramukh’ in villages to ensure quick movement of people on tractors from their respective villages during farmers’ movements.

Details of village-wise ‘ Tractor Pramukh’ will be compiled and kept at the head office of the BKU Union as well as at district level offices (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Detail of village-wise ‘ Tractor Pramukh’ will be compiled and kept at the head office of the BKU Union as well as at district level offices so that they may easily be accessed when needed.

Speaking to HT on phone, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that union leaders had been directed to identify and collect the detail of owners of tractors in villages. “We will recognise and honour these as Tractor Pramukh in villages”, he said, adding that when the BJP could make ‘ Panna Pramukh’ without elections, why could the farmers not appoint Tractor Pramukh.

A Panna Pramukh in BJP is given responsibility of 20 to 30 voters in his neighbourhood. He remains in close contact with these voters and ensures that they reach the polling booth on the day of polling and cast their votes in favour of the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BKU district president in Muzaffarnagar Yogesh Sharma claimed that the process of appointing Tractor Pramukh in villages had already begun and union office-bearers at district and division levels were working upon it.

Sharma said that these Tractor Pramukh will play a crucial role during a movement as they would be given responsibility to mobilise villagers to join the movement and take them to the venue of the stir using their tractor.

BKU Baghpat district unit chief Pratap Gurjar explained that tractor was a symbol of strength of farmers and it exhibited its significance and worth during the 13-month farmers’ movement.

The Tractor Pramukh would also help in sensitising people about the issues of farmers and how the government was ignoring them, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A centralised data of village-wise Tractor Pramukh would help in mobilising the masses in a short span of time and union leaders would have a clear picture about availability and movement of tractors during a stir, he said

Tikait said that all Tractor Pramukh would be honoured in their villages so that people could know about them.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON