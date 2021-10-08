Blanket ban on crackers in Agra this Diwali

Agra This Diwali, there will be a blanket ban on use or sale of crackers in Agra. The district administration has clarified that no license would be issued and no shops allocated this year for sale of crackers.

Additional district magistrate, Dr Prabha Kant Awasthi made it clear that there would be no use or sale of crackers in the light of orders issued by the National Green Tribunal and concern exhibited by the Supreme Court on the adverse impact on air quality.

“All steps would be taken to ensure the restriction on sale or use of crackers is implemented. No shops would be allocated, nor any license granted for sale of crackers this year,” he said on Friday.

Earlier, shops were allocated at more than two dozen places for sale of crackers and licenses were issued to shop owners ahead of Diwali.

These licenses were issued for sale of crackers last year but had to be withdrawn in view of restriction imposed on crackers in Agra, the epicenter of Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) created around the Taj Mahal. The district administration had to refund the security deposit made by the shop keepers availing license.

The ban on crackers, however, will have an impact on Diwali falling in the first week of November. This is the second consecutive year when there would be ban on crackers. However, last year there were violations despite the ban and crackers were burst here and there in the city.

Notably, last year the National Green Tribunal had imposed ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the ‘poor’ and above category.