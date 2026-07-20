Blaze engulfs fourth floor of Jawahar Bhawan complex in Lucknow; no casualties

LUCKNOW A fire broke out at the Jawahar Bhawan complex at Ashok Marg on Monday morning, triggering a large-scale firefighting and evacuation operation. No casualties were reported and the blaze was brought under control before it could spread to other parts of the government complex, said officials.

Firefighters douse the blaze on the fourth floor of the building at the Jawahar Bhawan complex in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

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According to a police statement, the fire was reported around 9:53am and originated on the fourth floor of the treasury office, which houses the food and civil supplies department, on rear side of the main building.

The blaze originated in the meeting hall area after a short circuit in the auditorium’s electrical junction box. The fire quickly spread across the fourth and fifth floor sections, including the canteen, said fire officials,

As black smoke billowed out of the building, personnel from Hazratganj police station rushed to the spot while fire tenders were pressed into service.

The incident prompted deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, joint commissioner of police (L&O) Babloo Kumar and district magistrate Vishak G among others to visit the site and review the rescue and firefighting operations.

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{{^usCountry}} ADG (fire services) Padmaja Chauhan said the fire had been fully contained and confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ADG (fire services) Padmaja Chauhan said the fire had been fully contained and confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Police and fire department teams launched rescue operations, evacuating the area and ensuring safety measures as firefighters battled the flames.

CFO Ankush Mittal said around 18 fire tenders from different fire stations were deployed to contain the blaze within an hour, which was eventually extinguished.

Police said the situation is now under control and normalcy has been restored at the government complex.

Speaking to media persons, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said: “The government will direct the Public Works Department (PWD) to inspect the structural condition of the building, particularly after the collapse of a section of the rooftop parapet wall.”

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