Blend of piety, vibrant hues enrich Holi festivities in Ayodhya

Tradition reigns supreme in Ayodhya where the festival of colours is suffused with piety and celebrated with a sprinkling of vibrant hues as well as flowers across the temples of the pilgrim city.

Seers and devotees celebrating Holi at Bada Bhakt Mahal temple in Ayodhya. (Ravinder Singh)

The festivities began on Ranghbhari Ekadashi on March 2 when Naga Sadhus of the Hanuman Garhi temple played colours with the presiding deity of the temple, Lord Hanuman.

From Ranghbhari Ekadashi onwards, every temple across the city decides the date and time of the celebrations that continue till the festive occasion of Holi.

“From Hanuman Garhi temple to Ram Janmabhoomi, Holi in temples across Ayodhya is celebrated like a cultural event,” said Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi temple, Ayodhya.

At Ram Janmabhoomi, chief priest of the temple Acharya Satyendra Das will start Holi celebrations after Holika Dahan on March 7.

The event starts with offering of flowers and natural colours to the presiding deity of the temple, Lord Ram and Mata Sita.

Thereafter, flowers and colours are sprinkled on the brothers of Lord Ram- Bharat, Lakshman and Shatrughan.

Dashrath Mahal in Ayodhya, also known as ‘Bada Asthan’, is famous for its traditional Holi as well. Saints assemble there in large numbers to celebrate the festival.

Holika Dahan is organised across the city on the eve of Holi.

The majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat is also a major attraction for revellers who assemble at the ghat on the bank of the Sarayu river to celebrate the festival.

Holi processions across the city enrich the festive fervour.

In the evening, special arti is performed in all temples of Ayodhya and the deities dressed in new clothes are offered traditional Holi sweets.

