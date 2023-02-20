Blossoms take centerstage as models walk the ramp

Dresses and jewellery made and adorned with flowers remained the center of attraction during the four-day Regional Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Exhibition held at the Raj Bhavan in the city.

The event was graced by Governor Anandiben Patel, who was also the inspiration behind the concept of the fashion show held on Sunday, revealed fashion designer Asma Hussain who designed the show.

Governor Anandiben Patel with fashion designer Asma Hussain and models at Raj Bhawan (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“A fortnight ago we had a meeting with the Governor in which she asked us to think out-of-the-box and do something different than the normal flower show at Raj Bhawan. So, with her as inspiration we conceptualised a fashion show to be organised at the Governor House. She was very happy with the final outcome and blessed the students who had also put in a lot of effort,” said the designer.

Seasonal flowers such as daisies, petunia, gerberas, rose, lady lace and baby’s breath, along with different types of leaves, bamboo twigs and stocks went into the making of the dresses.

The first sequence consisted of floral gowns with floral embroideries while the second sequence had floral embroidered sarees.

The next sequence had kathak artistes wearing white chikankari anarkali suits with flower jewellery. The fourth sequence was themed on Mother Nature as the garments were made of real flowers and green leaves by students. In the final round, six beautiful floral embroidered lehengas with handcrafted chikankari embroidery were showcased.

Hussain added, “Till a few decades ago, flowers were extensively used in traditional weddings functions. ‘Phoolon ka gehna’ is a traditional concept which is showcased in a contemporary way.”

Play House school vice-principal Shalini Singh, who was representing Arjun Nursery, which won the first prize in one of the category, said, “It’s very inspiring to see flowers being used so extensively in a fashion show as garments and jewellery.”