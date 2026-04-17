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Board of directors collectively liable for pollution, says HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has held that the board of directors is collectively responsible for the conduct of a company’s business and cannot be easily absolved from liability in cases of environmental pollution

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has held that the board of directors is collectively responsible for the conduct of a company’s business and cannot be easily absolved from liability in cases of environmental pollution.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

With this observation, the court dismissed two applications filed by directors of M/s Simplex Infrastructures Limited seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

Justice Brij Raj Singh passed the judgment on April 15 on two applications filed by Rajiv Mundhra and Bithal Das Mundhra and another person separately.

The matter arose from a complaint case of 2021, filed by the UPPCB against M/s Simplex Infrastructures Limited under Section 37 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The complaint alleged that the company, while performing civil work as a sub-contractor for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at the Panki Thermal Power Station in Kanpur, operated without the necessary consent and violated environmental norms.

 
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