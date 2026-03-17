Body of 11-yr-old girl found buried near her house in Kanpur: Police

On Tuesday morning, family members noticed freshly dug earth in a wheat field close to their home. On digging, they found the girl’s body, unclothed. A forensic team was called to the site before the body was found and sent for postmortem.
SHO Bidhnoo Tej Bahadur said police suspect the child was strangulated.
“One person has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The postmortem report will confirm whether sexual assault took place, following which formal charges will be filed,” he said.