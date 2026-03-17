A 27-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and stabbed multiple times by a group of men in Nuh after he protested incidents of sexual assaults of girls and women in the area, police said on Monday. 27-yr-old man stabbed for protesting sexual assault in Nuh

The victim, Wakif Hussain, is a resident of Khod village in Rozka Meo, Nuh, where the incident took place on the night of March 8, officers said. However, police said an assault case could be registered only on Saturday night after Hussain became fit to give his statement.

Police said Hussain was returning home on his motorcycle between 8pm and 8.30pm when nine to 10 suspects intercepted him and attacked him. Investigators said at least two of the suspects were armed with knives and stabbed him multiple times. Hearing his cries for help, locals rushed to the spot, following which the suspects fled after allegedly threatening him with dire consequences. A senior police official said Hussain was initially taken to a community health centre but was later referred to the government hospital in Mandi Khera due to his condition.

“Due to the fractures and stab wounds, he had to be further shifted to PGIMS Rohtak for better treatment. He was not in a condition to talk, due to which police could not record his statement to register an FIR immediately even after visiting the victim at the hospitals,” the official said.

Investigators said Hussain had previously objected to repeated incidents of molestation and harassment of minor girls by the suspects, which allegedly made him their target. Police said the suspects were looking for an opportunity to take revenge and attacked him after finding him alone on March 8.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Rozka Meo police station, said the nine suspects named in the FIR are absconding. “We have carried out raids at their residences on Sunday as well as Monday, but they were found missing. After further investigation and their arrest, it will become clear if the attack was aimed for revenge for objection by Hussain to any molestation attempt,” he said.

Police said no prior complaints about molestation incidents from the area had been lodged with them.On Hussain’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Rozka Meo police station against nine identified suspectsunder sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.