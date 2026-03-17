A 29-year-old man was arrested from Rohini in Delhi on Sunday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student during a birthday party at a society in Sector 33, police said on Monday. Delhi man arrested for raping 19-yr-old college student

Police said the victim, who is originally from Kolkata and studies at a college in Delhi, attended the party on Saturday night at an apartment in the society. “The gathering was organised by a teenage girl for her birthday and was attended by several of her college mates, including the victim and their common friends,” officers said.

According to investigators, the victim and the accused had reached the party separately from Delhi and got acquainted during the event. Police said the accused allegedly took the victim to a secluded area of the apartment during the party and sexually assaulted her, taking advantage of the fact that she was intoxicated.

Inspector Balraj Yadav, station house officer of Gurugram Sadar police station, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the accused but declined to share further details. Officials said the victim approached the police on Sunday, after which an FIR under section 64(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.

Police said the accused was traced and arrested from Delhi soon after. Officers added that the victim’s medical examination has been conducted and her statement recorded before a judicial magistrate. Forensic experts also visited the spot to collect evidence.