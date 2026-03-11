Rajasthan shocker: Class 11 student hit with iron rods, stabbed to death after dispute over social media reels

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a group of youths in Rajasthan’s Kota following an ongoing dispute linked to social media reels, police said on Wednesday. The 17-year-old victim, Shubham Sain, was attacked with iron rods and a knife. (Representational Photo/PTI)

The victim has been identified as Shubham Sain, a Class 11 student and resident of Jaga Basti in the Prem Nagar area. He was attacked late Tuesday night while returning home from a wedding function, news agency PTI reported. According to police, the assault took place at around 11 pm near the Choth Mata temple within the jurisdiction of the Udhyog Nagar police station.

ALSO READ | Mohanlalganj double murder: Feast near victims’ home under scanner

Officers said Sain was confronted by two to three youths who allegedly struck him with iron rods and stabbed him with a knife. The teenager suffered severe injuries, including deep wounds to his stomach, and collapsed after losing a large amount of blood, the report noted. He was rushed to New Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Udhyog Nagar Circle Inspector Jitendra Singh said a murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. Two suspects, identified as Vishal and Raj Baccha, have been named in the FIR. Both fled the scene after the attack and are currently absconding, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Woman killed for ‘practising witchcraft’; husband, 3 others held

Preliminary findings suggest the crime may have stemmed from a prolonged rivalry related to content posted on social media platforms. Police said Sain frequently created and uploaded video reels online, which is believed to have triggered tensions with the accused.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the killing, Singh said.

ALSO READ | Teen kills father in Lucknow over substance abuse; flees scene after murder

The victim’s body was handed over to his family members on Wednesday morning after the post-mortem examination was completed, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)