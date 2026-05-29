Body of 16-year-old girl student found hanging in Lucknow hostel room

A 16-year-old girl student of a private educational institute in the Gomti Nagar area was found dead under suspicious circumstances, with her body hanging from a ceiling fan inside her hostel room on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Police said the deceased’s father was also being questioned as part of the investigation. (For representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to officials, the incident came to light when a man approached the Gomti Nagar police station and informed officers that the daughter of his driver had died by suicide in her room at a hostel-cum-house owned by Dr Sushil Trivedi in Srijan Vihar Colony.

A police team rushed to the spot and contacted Trivedi, who told them that the girl had hanged herself from a ceiling fan around 7:30 pm on Thursday. He said people present in the house brought the body down and informed her father about the incident.

Police said a forensic team was called to the scene and evidence was collected from the room. The body was later sent for the post-mortem examination. A handwritten note reading “I quit” was also recovered from the room and it was suspected to be a suicide note, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the deceased’s family members were taking the body to Haridwar for the last rites without informing the police. The information was shared by the employer of the girl’s father, following which Gomti Nagar police intervened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the deceased’s family members were taking the body to Haridwar for the last rites without informing the police. The information was shared by the employer of the girl’s father, following which Gomti Nagar police intervened. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The hostel owner was summoned to the police station for questioning due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. He said that the girl had died by suicide inside the hostel room,” Gomti Nagar station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar Dubey said.

Police said the deceased’s father was also being questioned as part of the investigation. Authorities said all aspects were being examined and further legal proceedings were underway. They added that the autopsy report would confirm the exact cause of death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}