Bonding over food on Eid!
As the holy month of Ramzan is about to end and festival of Eid is around the corner. The festivity that brings food, enjoyment and dressing up to the forefront is almost there. After the sighting of moon the celebrations will begin along with the prayers.
Now, with ‘corona curfew’ underway in Uttar Pradesh and markets closed, the celebrations will be limited to the premises of home.
“Last year too, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated under lockdown but this year the situation is far worse, festivities will surely be not as it used to be. Moreover, markets are closed, and people are not moving out due to fear of contracting the deadly virus. To keep up with the festive spirit, symbolic preparations will be done at home within the given resources,” said Anjum Zaidi, a homemaker.
On the occasion HT City bring for you some simple recipes that can easily be prepared within limited availability of ingredients.
Arabic Mandi Biryani
Ingredients:
4 cups basmati rice , soaked in water for at least half an hour
Whole chicken 1 kg.
Onion - 1 cut in two pieces
Onion - 2 thinly sliced
Green Chillies - 4 into two pcs
Black cardamom - 4
Whole black peppercorns - 1 teaspoon
Cloves 1 teaspoon
Cinnamon 2 stick
Bay leaf 2
Nutmeg powder 1 pinch
Nutmeg 1
Mace 1
Garlic 20 cloves
Ginger 4 inch
Coriander seeds 2 teaspoon
Water 6 cups
Salt as required
25 g Cashewnut
25 g Almonds
Ginger garlic paste 4 teaspoons
Cumin seeds 2 teaspoon
Curd 1 cup
Green chillies 5 broken
Garam masala powder 1 teaspoon
Cardamom pods/seeds 5
Fennel seeds 3 teaspoon ground
Directions
To make the ‘bouquet garni’ or a spice potli, take a clean muslin cloth and place the onion, garlic pods, whole ginger, black cardamom pods, black peppercorns, coriander seeds, cloves, cinnamon stick, nutmeg, and mace on it and collect the ends of the cloth to tie a potli.
In a saucepan, add water on medium heat, and add the whole chicken, salt and the bouquet garni and boil it for around 15 minutes.
Take out chicken, sprinkle salt and pepper dash of lemon juice and bake it in oven for 15 min at 180 degree C. Till it’s golden brown in colour.
Remove the bouquet garni from the stock. The ‘yakhni’ is ready.
In a wide pan, heat oil on medium heat and fry the sliced onions, cashewnut and almonds. Take 1/4 of the onions, cashewnut and almonds and keep aside.
In the remaining onions, add cumin seeds, ginger garlic paste, salt, green chillies and stir fry for about 3 minutes.
After 3 minutes, add yogurt, garam masala and green cardamom. Cook on medium-high heat
Add fennel seeds and chicken pieces to the masala and let it simmer for another 3 to 4 minutes.
Add this masala and soaked and drained rice to the prepared yakhni (stock) in the saucepan, turn on the heat and cook the rice in it uncovered for about 5 minutes or till the water dries up.
Sprinkle fried onion, cashewnut and almonds on the rice, add a tablespoon of ghee and seal the pot with foil or atta dough so that the flavors don’t escape from the yakhni pulao.
Cook the yakhni pulao on low heat for 15 minutes or till rice is done. After 20 minutes, switch off the stove and it is ready to be served.
By Chef Zulfiqar Hussain
Kesar suji ka halwa
Desi Ghee- 1/2 cup
Semolina (Rava/Suji)- 1 cup
Saffron Water - 10 strands soaked in ¼ cup water
Cardamom Powder- 1pinch
Cashew- pieces 5-6 chopped
Raisins - 6-7 pieces
Sugar/Sugar free- As per requirement
Water- 4 cups (warm)
Method:
Heat desi ghee in a pan and roast cashews in it till they are golden in colour. Bring them out.
In pan heat ghee again and add semolina (suji) in it and mix well.
Dry roasts the semolina for at least 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. After that it will turn white to pinkish brown and also you can sense a nice aroma.
Once suji has been perfectly roasted now add sugar and warm water in it. Be careful while adding water in it. Turn the flame to high and mix it well by stirring continuously.
Add soaked saffron water and cardamom powder in it and mix well.
Add all the dry fruits and mix well.
Keep stirring over medium flame till sugar dissolves completely and Semolina absorbs water.
Halwa is ready. Garnish with cashew and raisins. Enjoy it hot.
By Chef Mujeebur Rehman
Amritsari choley
Step 1 : Soak Chickpeas overnight
Chickpeas: 250 gms
Black cardamom: 2 no
Green cardamom: 5 pcs
Cinnamon: 1 stick
Bay leaf: 2 pcs
Dry amla: 8 slices
Water: 1.5 ltr
Black salt to taste
Next morning pressure cook everything 4 whistles. The deep dark colour and tangy taste comes from dry gooseberries (amla). And other significant flavour comes when you make your own spice blend.
STEP 2: Make spice blend
Coriander seeds: 50 gms
Cloves: 4 pcs
Cumin: 10 gms
Carom seeds: 5 gms
Kasturi methi: 20 gms
Dry Kashmiri chilly: 7-8 pcs
Black pepper whole: 5 gms
Pomegranate seeds dry: 10 gms
Dry roast all spices and blend it in mixer.
STEP 3: Make Puree
Make tomato puree: 200 gms tomatoes
Make ginger garlic paste: 30 gms
Chopped onion: 150gms
Chopped tomatoes: 50gms
STEP 4: Final preparation
Ghee: 50 gms
Cumin seeds: 5gms
Whole chilly dry: 2 pcs
Bayleaf: 1 pc
Start by heating ghee add whole spices and cumin
Now add chopped onion cook slow on medium heat till golden brown.
Add ginger garlic paste and cook well.
Now add tomatoes cook properly and then add tomato puree.
Add your special spice blend, use all of it.
Cook till the sides of masala leaves fat .
This is the time to add boiled chickpeas, let it cook along for 15 mints ,smash some chickpes to make thick gravy.
Adjust Seasoning.
STEP 5: Garnish
Ginger julienne: 7 -8
Onion rings: 7-8
Green chilly: 3 to slit half
Coriander: freshly chopped.
Lemon: few wedges
By Chef Himani Sharma
